Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

TAK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 448,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,205. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

See Also

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

