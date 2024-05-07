Tredegar (TG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.99 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

