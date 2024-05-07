Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $335.97 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Casper has a market capitalization of $335.97 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,584,627,373 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,791,848 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,583,785,130 with 11,990,989,281 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02807316 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,926,037.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

