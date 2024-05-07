Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Trimmed by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.