HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.7008 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59.

HDFC Bank has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HDFC Bank to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.