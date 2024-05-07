Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

