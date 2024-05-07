NCR Voyix (VYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect NCR Voyix to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. NCR Voyix's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NCR Voyix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE VYX opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research raised NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

