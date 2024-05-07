National Bank of Canada FI Has $31.94 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,780,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262,120 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $31,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMI opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

