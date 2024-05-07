MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,653.85 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,500.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,545.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

