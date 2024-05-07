Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $530.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $549.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.27.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.37. 2,536,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,744. The firm has a market cap of $419.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,088 shares of company stock worth $329,657,858. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 320,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

