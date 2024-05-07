BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

