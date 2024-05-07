Karat Packaging (KRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

