Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $384.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,717,966.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,072.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,072.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.