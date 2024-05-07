Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

