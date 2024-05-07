6,600 Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valaris by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

