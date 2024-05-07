U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

