Stifel Nicolaus Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $446.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $442.00 to $446.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.40.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.55. 453,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.