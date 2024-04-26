Bruker (BRKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY24 guidance at $2.71-$2.76 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.710-2.760 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bruker Trading Up 1.3 %

Bruker stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,193. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

