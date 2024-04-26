Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.44 EPS.
Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.2 %
LAD stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.46. The stock had a trading volume of 94,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,612. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.85. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $206.69 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAD
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithia Motors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.