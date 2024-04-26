Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Northeast Bank to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.98 million.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.54. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

