Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WHD. Bank of America upped their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NYSE:WHD remained flat at $51.73 during trading hours on Friday. 14,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,834. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

