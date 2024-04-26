Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($7.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.30) per share.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 134,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $59.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

