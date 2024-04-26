Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 427 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

