Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,763. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

