Super Micro Computer, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $20.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $787.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $947.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.99. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

