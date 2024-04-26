FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rollins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of ROL opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Rollins has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Rollins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

