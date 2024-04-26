FY2025 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Increased by Analyst

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn $5.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stride Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,511. Stride has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.