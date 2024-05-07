Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.78

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 112873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

