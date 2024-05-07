iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.32

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 7946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.