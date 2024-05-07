Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Down to $200.88

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.88, but opened at $175.16. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $175.51, with a volume of 684,245 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 18.5 %

The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 131.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

