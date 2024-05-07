Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $18.97

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $20.60. Oscar Health shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 2,051,735 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Oscar Health Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

