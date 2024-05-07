Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.81. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 498,009 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEAT

Vivid Seats Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.