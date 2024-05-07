JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $15.20. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 410,082 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,634,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.