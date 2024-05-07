iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. 2,405,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,250. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.