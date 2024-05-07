Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 908,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,137. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

