Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,760 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. 2,647,366 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.