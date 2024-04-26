Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 86,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,246,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $20,401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $12,853,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.