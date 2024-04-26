Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Minto Apartment Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$40.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

