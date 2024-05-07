Stansfield Nigel Sells 19,990 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Interface Price Performance

TILE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 661,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,752. The company has a market capitalization of $942.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Interface by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 24.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,186 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

