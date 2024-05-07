Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $454,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in United Rentals by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI traded down $9.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.27. 435,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,066. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.91 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $683.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

