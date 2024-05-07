Lincoln National Corp Buys 13,263 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $330,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $256.48. 1,827,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $239.73. The company has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

