Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $32,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.0 %

ARE opened at $117.28 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

