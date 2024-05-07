Lincoln National Corp Buys 102,611 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,611 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 872,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,093. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

