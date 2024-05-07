Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,420 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 7,874,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.