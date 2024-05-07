Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $321,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $466.68. 678,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.