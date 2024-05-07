4,000 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,070,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $113.18. 2,925,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

