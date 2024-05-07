Lincoln National Corp Sells 51,358 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,358 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $10,414,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 128,807 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. 76,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

