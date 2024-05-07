Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,427 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $102.76. 105,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.