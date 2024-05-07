Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. 1,887,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $79.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $111,980,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 450,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,785,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

