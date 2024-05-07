Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 143,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VGT stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.74. 243,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,516. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $382.70 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.06 and its 200-day moving average is $487.29. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

